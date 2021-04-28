Singapore, Apr 28 (PTI) The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's COVID-19 pandemic response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. By Gurdip Singh

United Nations offered assistance of its integrated supply chain to India: UN spokesman

United Nations: As India battles a crippling surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the United Nations has offered the assistance of its integrated supply chain and is "willing to help” in whatever way it can, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh

Merck announces deal with generic drug makers in India for anti-viral COVID-19 medicine

Kenilworth (US): Merck announced a deal with five makers of generic drugs in India to produce molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral similar to the COVID-19 medicine remdesivir but in a more convenient pill form. (AP)

Brazil's Senate begins inquiry into govt's management of COVID-19 pandemic

Sao Paulo (Brazil): Brazil's Senate on Tuesday began an inquiry into the government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, a probe that analysts say could jeopardise the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP)

EU lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade treaty

Brussels: European lawmakers have approved the final ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. (AP)

