Paris [France], March 14 (ANI): Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi said in a message on Saturday that the Transitional System under his leadership would be ready to assume governance of the country as soon as Iran's Islamic Republic falls and said that several people have declared readiness to participate in the rebuilding of the country.

He made the remarks in a post on X and said, "To ensure that Iran does not experience a disruption in governance with the fall of the Islamic Republic, two important efforts have been underway in recent months. First, the development of a clear plan for governing the country within the framework of the Iran Prosperity Project. Second, identifying and selecting qualified women and men to serve in the Transitional System and implement this plan. In this process, many compatriots with valuable experience and the expertise declared their readiness to participate in the rebuilding of the country and to serve the homeland."

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Pahlavi noted that the process has been carried out within the framework of the committee for reviewing and selecting members of the Transitional System, directed by Saeed Ghaseminejad.

He added, "Within this framework, in recent months, capable individuals both inside and outside the country have been identified and evaluated to lead various sections of the Transitional System.The Transitional System, under my leadership, will be ready to assume governance of the country as soon as the Islamic Republic falls, and in the shortest possible time, establish order, security, freedom, and the conditions for Iran's prosperity and flourishing."

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https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/2032756161980645478?s=20

His remarks come as joint US-Israeli military operations resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 and has escalated tension across West Asia and the Gulf. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)