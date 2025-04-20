Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI/WAM): As part of its US research tour and in line with the "Year of Community," a delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory visited the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, affiliated with Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.

The delegation included several of the centre's leaders and researchers, headed by Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, along with a number of sector heads and young researchers. During an extensive on-site tour, the delegation was introduced to the institute's key research and medical facilities and its remarkable achievements in the field of innovative pediatric surgery.

A broad discussion session was held during the visit, highlighting the vital role of scientific research and innovation in advancing healthcare, particularly in pediatric medicine. The dialogue also explored potential areas of collaboration between the two sides in artificial intelligence, health research, and media cooperation through hosting the institute's experts in scientific and medical podcast programs.

At the start of the session, officials from Children's National Hospital presented a detailed overview of the Sheikh Zayed Institute's mission and operations, affirming that since its establishment, the institute has been a global model in providing advanced, compassionate medical care for children. Its approach integrates cutting-edge technologies to accelerate recovery and enhance quality of life while maintaining a humane, patient-centred environment.

They noted that the centre annually provides care to children from dozens of countries, reflecting its prestigious standing in the international medical community.

The delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory expressed its pride and admiration for the institute's scientific and technical excellence, stating: "The Sheikh Zayed Institute is not just an outstanding medical facility, but also a reflection of the UAE's enduring humanitarian vision -- one grounded in knowledge, partnership and innovation."

It also affirmed that TRENDS will continue to build partnerships with leading international institutions, contributing to the development of innovative solutions for health challenges, particularly those related to childcare, emphasising that scientific research remains the foundation for building a better future.

Dr Anthony Sandler, Surgeon-in-Chief at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, expressed his great pleasure in welcoming the TRENDS delegation to the Sheikh Zayed Institute, stressing the importance of such visits in strengthening cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

At the conclusion of the session, the TRENDS delegation presented the hospital's management with a copy of the book "The Young Researcher", which highlights the importance of scientific research and knowledge in serving communities and encourages children to engage in research.

The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation was founded in 2009 with the aim of improving the lives of children, and it stands today as a global model for innovation in pediatric healthcare, pioneering new methods in pediatric surgery.

The institute represents one of the UAE's pioneering humanitarian initiatives, alongside a wide array of research centres, academic grants, and healthcare programs across the globe -- reflecting the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in fostering cooperation and partnerships with nations around the world in service of humanity. (ANI/WAM)

