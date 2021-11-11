Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called on the international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Addressing a Troika Plus meeting here on the crisis in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that currently the group of four nations-- the US, China, Russia, and Pakistan-- has assumed greater significance and has a critical role to play in the Afghanistan situation, Ariana News reported.

Qureshi said that the engagement with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan must continue in order to help consolidate peace and stability.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Minister, the Troika Plus is confident that their engagement with the Taliban government will "help consolidate peace and stability, promote sustainable economic development, and help constrict space for terrorist groups" operating in Afghanistan, Ariana News reported.

"No one wishes to see a relapse into civil war; no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability; everyone wants terrorist elements that are operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively. And we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis," he said, adding that all regional countries have concerns and a shared interest in the country's peace and stability.

He further noted that Afghanistan's economic situation was on the verge of collapse and that it is imperative that the international community provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans. He also said, "health, education and municipal services require urgent attention", Ariana News reported. (ANI)

