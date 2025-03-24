US President Donald Trump said Monday, March 24, that he will impose tariffs of 25% on any nation that purchases oil from Venezuela. “Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse. Therefore, any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Donald Trump Expects India To Lower Tariffs ‘Substantially’, but Will Go Ahead With His Plan To Charge Reciprocal Rate.

'25% US Tariffs on Countries Purchasing Oil From Venezuela'

