Washington, Jul 31 (AP) President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico after a call with that country's leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, as the 25 per cent tariff rates stay in place.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said his phone conversation with Sheinbaum was “very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other.”

Trump said that goods from Mexico imported into the US would continue to face a 25 per cent tariff that the US president has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. The Republican said that autos would face a 25 per cent tariffs, while copper, aluminum and steel would be taxed at 50 per cent. (AP)

