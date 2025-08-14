Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump made strong claims about the state of crime in Washington, DC, stating that the city has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, surpassing several notoriously violent countries.

In a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social,' Trump wrote, "But now, DC is back under Federal Control where it belongs. The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!."

Also Read | 'Ask Government of Pakistan': US Declines To Confirm Fate of Pak's F-16s During Operation Sindoor, Refers Queries to Islamabad.

Earlier during a press conference on Monday, Trump announced that he is placing the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department "under federal control" and deploying the National Guard to the city, saying the move is aimed at restoring order in the nation's capital.

"Washington, DC, has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries. The City's Homicide Rate is higher than places notorious for their violence, such as Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, and Addis Ababa -- Almost ten times higher than Fallujah, Iraq." Trump wrote. "If DC were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America."

Also Read | Wang Yi India Visit: Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit India on August 18 Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Trip to Tianjin for SCO Summit.

Trump claimed that violent crime in the city has worsened over time, adding, "The Violent Crime Rate in DC has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade -- But these are only the 'official' statistics released by corrupt City Officials. The REAL numbers are many times worse."

He alleged manipulation of crime data, stating, "In fact, a Precinct Commander was just suspended for allegedly manipulating the Violent Crime Statistics, and the DC Police Union, likewise, says the real numbers are much higher." Trump blamed the city's government for inaction, stating, "Because the Democrat Government of D.C. has largely stopped investigating, arresting, and prosecuting most Crime, the published statistics don't even capture a fraction of the actual Violence."

Describing the everyday impact on residents, he said, "No one is arrested for shoplifting. Citizens living in fear have largely given up on calling the Police, instead choosing not to walk the streets after dark, essentially becoming captive prisoners in their own City. Stores lock up their merchandise behind glass walls. Gang Youth Violence is so common it goes largely unreported. Vehicle Theft in DC is more than three times the National Average. Schools are completely dysfunctional. Citizens are afraid to speak up or call the Police, lest they be targeted."

Trump estimated the scale of the problem, adding, "The REAL Crime Rates are probably five to ten times what has been reported. DC has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, DC is back under Federal Control, where it belongs." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)