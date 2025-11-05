Washington DC, November 5: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) noted how exactly a year ago he had the election victory. Trump claimed of the US economy to be booming, calling affordability a goal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History -- Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!"

According to a new ABC News report, a large share of Americans said US President Trump's tariffs are making life more expensive and hitting their family budgets, The survey found people are feeling the pinch at the shops and at home. About seven in 10 Americans said they are spending more on groceries this year compared with last year. Around six in 10 said they are paying more for utilities. Roughly four in 10 said they are spending more on healthcare, housing and fuel, as per ABC News. ‘Donald Trump Feels Very Strongly About India-US Relationship’, Says White House.

Trump Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Election Victory

The impact of high tariffs is being felt across the United States. Majorities of Democrats (89 per cent), independents (73 per cent) and Republicans (52 per cent) said their grocery bills have risen this year. Women are also more likely than men to report higher spending in almost every category, according to ABC.

President Trump's administration has imposed steep tariffs on several foreign countries, including India, in his second term. His tariff policy, which is now under review by the Supreme Court, has drawn disapproval from 65 per cent of Americans, who said it has worsened inflation and hurt the economy. His remarks come as the US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week on President Donald Trump's power to impose reciprocal tariffs. Donald Trump Confirms US Will Resume Nuclear Testing, Says ‘If Other Countries Do It, We’re Going To Do It’ (Watch Video).

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was prepared for all outcomes but remained confident in its legal position. "The White House is always preparing for plan B. It would be imprudent of the President's advisors not to prepare for such a situation," Leavitt said. "We are 100% in the President and his team's legal arguments and the merits of the law in this case. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court is going to do the right thing."

Leavitt further stated that the issue extends beyond Trump's presidency. "This case is not just about President Trump, it's about the use of the emergency authorisation of tariffs for future Presidents in the administrations to come," she said, adding that Trump views economic security as inseparable from national security. Ahead of the hearing, Trump described the case as critical to the nation's future."Tomorrow's United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country," he wrote on Truth Social earlier.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)