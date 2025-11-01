US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will resume nuclear testing, stating, "We’re going to do some nuclear testing. Other countries do it. If they’re going to do it, we’re going to do it." Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump hinted that testing could begin soon but declined to specify whether it would include traditional underground tests. The announcement follows his directive to the Pentagon earlier this week to restart nuclear weapons tests on par with China and Russia. "You’ll find out very soon," he said when pressed for details. 'Russia Is Second, and China Is a Distant Third, but Will Be Even Within 5 Years': US President Donald Trump Instructs Department of War To Start Testing Nuclear Weapons 'On an Equal Basis'.

‘We’re Going to Do Some Testing,’ Says Donald Trump

VIDEO | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "We're going to do some nuclear testing. Other countries do it; if they're going to do it, we're going to do it."#USPolitics #NuclearTesting #DonaldTrump (Source - Third party) (Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/J9JulgPJkc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

