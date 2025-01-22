Washington, Jan 22 (AP) President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded an apology from the Episcopal bishop of Washington after she made a direct appeal to him during a prayer service marking his inauguration to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers who are in the United States illegally.

Referencing Trump's belief that he was saved by God from assassination, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde said, “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

After he returned to the White House, Trump said, “I didn't think it was a good service” and “they could do much better.” But later, in an overnight post on his social media site, he sharply criticised the “so-called Bishop” as a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” said Trump, a Republican, adding that Budde didn't mention that some migrants have come to the United States and killed people.

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!” Trump said. “She and her church owe the public an apology!”

A cathedral spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

The Washington National Cathedral service was largely focused on national unity. Trump and Vice President JD Vance and their families attended, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump's defence secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth.

In her sermon, Budde said they gathered “to pray for unity as a people and a nation — not for agreement, political or otherwise — but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division.”

She added, “Unity is not partisan.”

Evangelicals were at the service but not on the programme

More than a dozen religious leaders spoke during the interfaith service, including those from Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu traditions.

Notably absent from the invited clergy with speaking roles were conservative evangelicals, who are among Trump's strongest supporters.

Nonetheless, some of those evangelical supporters were in the pews.

In attendance were Robert Jeffress, a longtime Trump supporter and pastor of Dallas' First Baptist Church; Paula White-Cain, a televangelist and key spiritual adviser during Trump's first term; and Lorenzo Sewell, the pastor of Detroit's 180 Church, who gave a spirited benediction at Monday's inauguration.

A new kind of inaugural prayer service

The Washington National Cathedral has hosted 10 official inaugural prayer services for presidents of both major political parties. The tradition dates back to 1933.

The latest service had a different emphasis than previous ones. Its focus was on the nation instead of the new administration — a plan made before Election Day.

“We are in a unique moment in our country's history, and it is time to approach this differently,” said the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, dean of the Episcopal cathedral, in an October statement. “This will be a service for all Americans, for the well-being of our nation, for our democracy.”

The texts and songs revolved around themes of compassion and togetherness, including a reading from Deuteronomy 10:17-21, which speaks of taking care of orphans and widows and all who are in need.

Sermons at inaugural services have often been given by ministers aligned with the incoming administration. In 2021, the Rev. William Barber, a progressive civil rights leader, preached before President Joe Biden, a Democrat, at the cathedral.

Budde, who gave this year's sermon, has joined other cathedral leaders in criticizing Trump previously, rebuking his “racialised rhetoric” and blaming him for inciting violence on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to keep him in power.

Budde was “outraged” in 2020 after Trump staged an appearance in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, which is near the White House. He held up a Bible after the area had been cleared of peaceful protesters.

Her sermon directed at Trump on Tuesday provoked a lively reaction on social media. Austen Ivereigh, a biographer of Pope Francis, wrote on X that the bishop “named the truth” when she spoke to Trump and Vance. “Their expressions of fury and discomfort suggest she nailed it,” Ivereigh said.

Jeffress, in contrast, posted on X that Budde “insulted rather than encouraged our great president” and that “there was palpable disgust in the audience with her words”.

Music made for Trump

The one part of Tuesday's service that seemed tailor-made for Trump was the inclusion of opera singer Christopher Macchio, who also sang the national anthem at the inauguration.

The tenor sang “Ave Maria,” a favourite song of Trump and one that Macchio sang at a Trump rally and the Republican National Convention.

Before the service began, Macchio performed hymns like “How Great Thou Art” and another Trump favourite, “Hallelujah,” written by Leonard Cohen.

As the prayer service neared its end, Trump joined others in singing “America the Beautiful.”

Trump also thanked many of the clergy members who participated as they processed past him — except for Budde, whom he did not acknowledge. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)