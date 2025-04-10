Washington, Apr 10 (AP) In the aftermath of this week's tariff whiplash, President Donald Trump is deciding exactly what he wants out of trade talks with as many as 75 nations in the coming weeks.

Trump is also figuring out next steps with China. He upped his tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 per cent after China placed retaliatory taxes of 84 per cent on imports from the US.

While his 90-day pause on other tariffs caused the stock market to rally on Wednesday, countries still face a baseline 10 per cent import tax instead of the higher rates announced on April 2.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News' “Fox and Friends" on Wednesday that the administration already has “offers on the table from more than 15 countries.”

Hassett said the next step will be determining exactly what Trump wants out of the negotiations.

“We have a meeting today with all the top principals where we're going to present to the president a list of what we think his priorities might look like,” Hassett said. “And I'm sure he's going to, you know, have his own ideas about where to move things.”

Here's a look at where Trump's tariffs showdown stands:

The financial markets can tame Trump

With USD 28.9 trillion in publicly held debt, the US government can still be beholden to the investors who lend it money. Trump might be willing to run roughshod over political rivals, judges he dislikes and a host of political norms, but the bond market showed Wednesday that it can temper his plans.

Going into Wednesday, the interest rate on a 10-year US Treasury note was increasing and approaching 4.5 per cent. That meant the US government was having a tough time finding possible buyers for its debt, as market participants were wondering if Trump's tariffs had caused foreign buyers to sour on the US government.

Higher interest rates for the government could trigger even higher mortgage rates and auto loans for consumers, among other problems.

Trump on Wednesday said investors were getting “yippy,” but after his tariff pause he described the bond market as “beautiful.”

The tariff drama is far from done

The S&P 500 stock index jumped 9.5 per cent after the pause was announced. But reality crept back in on Thursday and the stock market slumped. Sure, Trump was no longer going to put a 20 per cent tariff on goods from the European Union, a 24 per cent tariff on Japan or 25 per cent on South Korea.

But those nations still have imports taxed at an elevated 10 per cent, Trump's new baseline as trade talks begin. And tariffs went up against China, locking the world's two largest economies in a trade war.

Plus, the trade war has expanded with China, and 25 per cent tariffs still apply to imported autos, steel and aluminum. Imports from Canada and Mexico, the two largest US trading partners, still face import taxes of as much as 25 per cent.

And Trump still plans tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper and computer chips.

Because tariffs are taxes paid by importers, the costs generally get passed along to consumers and businesses in the form of higher prices and slower economic growth. The Budget Lab at Yale University estimated on Thursday that even with the pause, Trump's current tariff regime would pull down a household's average disposable income by USD 4,364.

What Trump really, really wants

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any trade agreements will be “bespoke” deals, rather than some overarching pact among a group of countries. Trump has laid out a series of grievances and goals regarding tariffs, but Canadian and European counterparts have said the actual asks from administration officials have been vague so far.

Trump has said he wants to eliminate the USD 1.2 trillion trade deficit, which means he no longer wants the US to import more goods than it exports to other nations. He also wants revenues from tariffs to offset his income tax cut plans.

The president has also said he wants the tariffs to bring back factory jobs and raise workers' wages.

Aides have said that Trump wants other nations to scrap regulations and other policies such as Europe's value-added taxes that he deems to be a barrier to US goods, an ask that would require other countries to change their laws.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said the goal is to get other nations to “respect” Trump.

A trade war with China could cause mutual pain

The Trump administration views China as violating basic trade norms with how it subsidises its manufacturers, takes intellectual property from its global competitors, suppresses wages for its workers and manipulates its currency.

The White House clarified that the 125 per cent tariffs that Trump announced on Wednesday against China were actually 145 per cent, once his previous 20 per cent fentanyl tariffs were included.

Census Bureau data show the US ran a USD 295 billion trade deficit last year with China. Because US consumers and businesses are such a major customer of Chinese manufacturers, Bessent has said that gives the US an edge in terms of inflicting pain on that nation's economy through tariffs.

Of course, China has also spent several years preparing for a trade war.

Wendong Zhang, an economist at Cornell University, said that the Chinese economy might suffer a steeper hit to its gross domestic product than the US, but it's “likely to stick to its guns” due to internal public support and the ability to increase consumption domestically on goods that might no longer be going to the US.

Meanwhile, Trump will need to deal with voters who might be frustrated over the higher price of electronics and other goods resulting from the trade wars.

“Many products that the US imports are predominantly from China: smartphones (73 per cent), laptops (78 per cent), video game consoles (87 per cent), toys (77 per cent), and also antibiotics for US livestock production,” Zhang said in an email. Resourcing from other countries will take time and result in much higher costs.” (AP)

