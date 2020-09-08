Washington, Sep 8 (AP) President Donald Trump has said that top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors "happy".

Trump continues to fight allegations that he made offensive comments about fallen US service members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" in 2018. The Atlantic first reported on the anonymously sourced allegations.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Ready by October Ahead of US Presidential 2020 Election, Says Donald Trump; Joe Biden Demands ‘Transparency & Scientific Facts’.

At a White House news conference on Monday, Trump repeated his claim that the story was a "hoax" and said: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are."

However, he added, "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh | Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits 435 Km NW of Kargil: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 8, 2020.

Trump's relationship with military brass has been strained since he threatened this summer to use the Insurrection Act to provide troops for law enforcement during the protests after George Floyd's death.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also expressed regret for walking with Trump through Lafayette Square in what turned out to be a photo op during the protests.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump appointed, was defense contractor Raytheon's chief Washington lobbyist before he became Army secretary in 2017. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)