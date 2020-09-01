Washington, September 1: US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, terming him a "great leader" whose "visionary leadership" helped drive India's rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger US-India partnership.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest.

Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India during this difficult time. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 1, 2020

"I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader," he said. Earlier, Pompeo said that the United States was deeply saddened to learn the passing of Mukherjee.

"I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader,” he said. Earlier, Pompeo said that the United States was deeply saddened to learn the passing of Mukherjee.

In a distinguished career spanning more than half a century, Mukherjee worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of India as a parliamentarian, cabinet minister, and as the president of the world's largest democracy, Pompeo said.

"His visionary leadership helped drive India's rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger US-India partnership,” he said. "President Mukherjee's many accomplishments resulted in a more prosperous and secure India. As Minister of External Affairs and Defense, he championed the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a foundation of the US-India strategic partnership, and signed the Defense Framework Agreement to enable the US-India security relationship we witness today," Pompeo said.

"Few Indian statesman played a more vital role in preparing India for the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century. On behalf of the American people, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of India and to President Mukherjee's family during this time of mourning," he said in his statement.

Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.

