Edinburgh, Jul 28 (AP) President Donald Trump seemed to be recalibrating his stance on Gaza on Monday, expressing concern about the humanitarian situation and urging Israel's leader to take action as images of emaciated children have emerged.

Trump, speaking in Scotland on Monday, said the US and others are giving money and food to Gaza and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “got to sort of like run it.”

“I want him to make sure they get the food,” Trump said. “I want to make sure they get the food.” (AP)

