Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed a robust US military presence in Poland during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, amid rising concerns over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Euro News reported.

Trump, who had endorsed Nawrocki during Poland's presidential election earlier this year, said, "We'll be staying in Poland. We're very much aligned with Poland," adding, "We'll put more there if they want."

During the meeting, Nawrocki thanked Trump for his support and highlighted the strong bonds between Poland and the United States. He said, "Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles, are very important," adding that these ties are based on shared values of independence and democracy, Euro News reported.

Trump lauded Nawrocki's electoral victory, noting, "It was a pretty tough race, pretty nasty race, and he beat them all. And he beat them all very easily, and now he's become even more popular as they got to know him and know him better."

The visit comes as Trump continues to express frustration over his inability to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the negotiating table to end the war. "Maybe they have to fight a little longer," Trump told the conservative Daily Caller. "You know, just keep fighting -- stupidly, keep fighting," Euro News reported.

Last month, Trump met with both Putin in Alaska and Zelenskyy alongside several European leaders at the White House. While Putin expressed willingness to meet Zelenskyy in Moscow, Kyiv swiftly rejected the proposal, Euro News added.

The White House engagement also included a display of US military strength, with F-16 jets flying in a missing man formation over the South Lawn as a tribute to Polish Air Force pilot Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian, who died in a crash in Poland on August 28. Nawrocki expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying, "Thank you for this gesture."

Trump previously emphasized closer military ties with Poland, hosting Nawrocki at the White House before the election and promising support to ensure Poland could "fight off enemies that do not share your values," Euro News reported.

Currently, approximately 8,200 US troops are stationed in Poland, though Pentagon officials note that troop levels fluctuate. While some advisers favor shifting US forces to the Indo-Pacific, Trump reaffirmed continued commitment to Europe, describing the US-Polish relationship as "better than ever."

Nawrocki, backed by the conservative Law and Justice party, has tense relations with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government but promises to maintain support for Ukraine. He has criticized Zelenskyy and expressed concerns over Ukrainian refugees taking advantage of Poland's social services, prioritizing Polish citizens for healthcare and schooling. (ANI)

