Washington, Jan 6 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will never concede the election, alleging that it was rigged and stolen for his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is now the president-elect.

Trump, addressing thousands of his supporters in downtown Washington DC, said: “You don't concede when there's theft involved.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats which is what they are doing and stolen by the fake news media. That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen.”

“Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about. And to use a favourite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal,” he said, addressing the crowd which had gathered in the national capital from various parts of the country to protest against the election results.

Trump's speech happened just before the Joint Session of Congress to count and certify the electoral college votes.

In his remarks that lasted for more than an hour, Trump asserted that he won this election by a landslide.

“This was not a close election. You know I say sometimes jokingly, but there's no joke about it. I have been into elections. I won them both and the second one I won much bigger than the first, okay? Almost 75 million people voted for our campaign, the most of any incumbent president by far in the history of our country; 12 million more than four years ago,” he said.

Trump alleged that Biden's 80 million votes were fake.

“He had 80 million computer votes. It's a disgrace. There's never been anything like that. You can take third world countries, just take a look, their elections are more honest than what we have been going through in this country. It's a disgrace,” he said.

“Even when you look at last night, they were all running around like chickens with their heads cut off with boxes, and nobody knows what the hell is going on. There's never been anything like this. We will not let them silence your voices. We're not going to let it happen,” said the president.

Describing it as the most corrupt election, he said that the country has never seen anything like it.

“You could go all the way back... America is blessed with elections. All over the world they talk about our elections. You know what the world says about us now? They said we don't have free and fair elections,” he said.

“And you know what else? We don't have a free and fair press. Our media is not free, it's not fair. It suppresses thought. It suppresses speech and it's become the enemy of the people. It's the biggest problem we have in this country. No third world countries would even attempt to do what we caught them doing,” he alleged.

Trump said that he and his supporters have gathered to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated.

“Lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections.

“But whether or not they stand strong for our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time. Far longer than this four-year period,” he asserted.

Amidst applause, Trump alleged that in every single swing state, local officials, state officials almost all Democrats made illegal and unconstitutional changes to election procedures without the mandated approvals by the state legislatures that these changes paved the way for fraud on a scale never seen before.

“I think we would go a long way outside of our country when I say that. So just in a nutshell, you can't make a change on voting for a federal election unless the state legislature approves it. No judge can do it; nobody can do it, only a legislature,” he added.

