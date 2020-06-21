Oklahoma [USA], June 21 (ANI): A day before Trump took to stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to deliver his re-election campaign speech without wearing a face mask, US President said his campaign rally will be "a wild evening".

In an interview with an American news website on Saturday (local time) Trump said, "I recommend people do what they want."

Images from the rally showed people filling the 19,000-plus seat BOK Center in Tulsa with a majority of attendees not wearing face masks.

Attending large, indoor gatherings without face coverings goes against several guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials.

While touching upon the surge in covid-19 cases in the United States, the President once again raked up the topic of 'Chinese virus' and said his initiative towards staining the fast-spreading coronavirus were effective in controlling the rising number of cases in the country.

"I shut thousands of Chinese from coming to the US in January. I have saved thousands of lives here. And then I stopped the Europeans," Trump told a large group of people gathered at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

In his speech, Trump also attacked the Democrats and radical Left-wingers for spreading fake news against him over his administration's response towards the pandemic outbreak in the country. (ANI)

