Washington, Apr 2 (AP) Trump's Cabinet is making a show of force at his White House event announcing new tariffs.

Among those in attendance include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

There's a fair amount of pageantry at the Rose Garden event, with the president walking out to a backdrop of numerous American flags. (AP)

