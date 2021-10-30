Kabul [Afghanistan], October 30 (ANI): Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and a delegation accompanying him arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning for talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate on a number of topics.

Meredov was welcomed by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Kabul international airport, TOLOnews quoted the Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

The Turkmenistan delegation is expected to stay in Kabul for two days.

Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson, said that Turkmenistan officials will hold talks with the acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and a number of other top leaders on a number of important issues, including the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India gas pipeline (TAPI).

Karimi said the head of the TAPI project is also among the Turkmenistan delegation.

The TAPI project -- which was launched in 2016 -- is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year. (ANI)

