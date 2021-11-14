Tehran [Iran], November 14 (ANI): Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 shook southern Iran on Sunday.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was registered at 12:07 GMT, 37 miles north-northwest of the city of Bandar Abbas, with its epicentre located at the depth of 6.2 miles, Sputnik reported citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Meanwhile, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in the next minute in the same region.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage at the moment, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

