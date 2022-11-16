Kathmandu [Nepal], November 16 (ANI): One person was injured after two explosions occurred in Nepal ahead of the General election which is slated to take place on Sunday.

With 72 hours left for the polling day, the Dolakha and Bhojpur District of the Himalayan Nation recorded the explosion which the Police claim to be caused by explosives.

One person is injured in the incident in Bhojpur District.

"We are investigating. We got the information that there was an explosion at a garbage site," Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dolakha, Ganga Paudel confirmed ANI over the phone.

Likewise, a bomb exploded near the election campaign event due to be attended by CPN-Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday.

As per the Police, the bomb carried by a person exploded near the election campaign venue at Tiwari Bhanjyang in Bhojpur, a venue where Prachanda was participating to address an election rally.

SP Navinraj Rai of Province 1 Police Office informed that the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

"We got the report about the incident, a person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and further investigation is going on," SP Rai said.

Prachanda reached Bhojpur on Wednesday while participating in programs held at various places in Province 1.

Nepal on Sunday will be electing new members for its House of Representatives as well as the province assemblies. The silence period for the election is set to start past midnight on Thursday. (ANI)

