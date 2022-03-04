Kyiv [Ukraine], March 4 (ANI): International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday said that two people were injured after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following heavy shelling from Russian forces.

"#Ukraine informed IAEA that Russian forces took control of the site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; says safety systems of the plant's six reactors had not been affected and there has been no release of radioactive material. Two people were reported injured," IAEA tweeted.

The plant is the largest of its kind in Ukraine and contains six of the country's 15 nuclear energy reactors, according to IAEA.

Director-General of IAEA Rafael Grossi said that the safety systems of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) were not affected by the fire, adding that adding there was no radiation release.

"It is important to say that all the safety systems of the six reactors at the plant were not affected at all and that there has been no release of radioactive material ... importantly, in this regard, is the radiation monitoring systems ... are fully functional as well," Grossi said, as per Sputnik.

Grossi added that he is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine at the diplomatic and technical levels on the incident at the nuclear power plant.

Earlier, IAEA had put its Incident and Emergency Centre (IAEAIEC) in full 24/7 response mode due to the serious situation.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been shelled overnight and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation. (ANI)

