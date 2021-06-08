Two teenagers in central England's Wolverhampton city have been arrested, in connection with the racial attack on a Muslim family.

Wolverhampton [UK], June 8 (ANI): Two teenagers in central England's Wolverhampton city have been arrested in connection with a racial attack on a Muslim family.

A few teenagers were seen shouting racial slurs and giving death threats. They said things like: "I'm going to stab you myself" and "I'm gonna send your names and merk all of ya."

The West Midlands Police said in a statement that a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Monday evening from Wolverhampton on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault.

"We have arrested two teenagers tonight (Monday) following reports of a racial attack on a family at a park on Park Road West, Wolverhampton on Saturday evening," the police added.

Noting that the incident has caused concern within the community, police reassured that they will take such matters "extremely seriously."

The police further said that their probe is continuing and they appealed for any witnesses to the incident to get in contact with them.

"We are also aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media and again ask that people do not continue to share this, as it may cause further upset to the family involved," the statement added. (ANI)

