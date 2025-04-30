Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE Aid Agency hosted a roundtable session with its strategic partners at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2025) to explore innovative and sustainable solutions to pressing humanitarian, developmental and philanthropic challenges across the globe.

The roundtable aimed to strengthen coordination among humanitarian actors and enhance the effectiveness of aid delivery worldwide.

Discussions focused on improving collaborative frameworks and streamlining procedures with global organisations to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those most in need efficiently and promptly.

Participants underscored the need to align international aid priorities with shared goals and community-specific needs. The session also highlighted the importance of accelerating development initiatives that address vital sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, poverty alleviation, malnutrition, and access to clean water, while also tackling global health risks and climate challenges. (ANI/ WAM)

