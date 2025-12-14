Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, received a visiting Russian team tasked with activating the protocol annexed to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UAE Federal Public Prosecution and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Federal Public Prosecution delivered a presentation on modern technologies and the role of artificial intelligence in prosecution work while the Russian side also presented its experience with modern technologies and AI applications in the work of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, including crime trends, the protection of individual rights, mechanisms to activate the provisions of the protocol annexed to the MoU, and future plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On the second day of its official visit to the UAE, the Russian delegation held a joint meeting with the Emirati team to enhance international judicial cooperation. The discussions covered several issues of mutual interest, reflecting both sides' commitment to strengthening frameworks for judicial cooperation and exchanging expertise in areas related to public prosecution.

In the same context, the Russian delegation held a coordination meeting with the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), during which both sides discussed shared issues and mechanisms to enhance institutional integration, supporting national efforts in investigation and financial follow-up.

This cooperation comes within the framework of strengthening relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation in combating crime, protecting rights, and developing tools for international cooperation. (ANI/WAM)

