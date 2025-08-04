Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, carrying out the 62nd airdrop of aid under the "Birds of Goodness" initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The operation is conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the participation of France, Germany, Belgium and Canada.

Also Read | Did Locals Really Discover Gold in the Euphrates River in Syria? What Is the Prophecy of Prophet Muhammad About the Euphrates River? Complete Fact-Check of Viral Claims.

These operations aim to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land due to the prevailing security situation. The airdrop included a range of essential food items and emergency relief supplies.

With today's mission, the total volume of aid delivered by air has now surpassed 3,829 tonnes, directed towards supporting the most affected and vulnerable communities in Gaza.

Also Read | US: Over 3,000 Boeing Union Workers Go on Strike in Missouri and Illinois for 'Fair Contract'.

In parallel, the UAE has delivered 40 trucks loaded with food aid into the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian support and meet the essential needs of the population.

These initiatives reaffirm the UAE's steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles and its enduring approach of standing with fraternal nations in times of crisis and emergency. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)