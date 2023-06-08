Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, was briefed on the new strategy of the Ministry of Community Development.

The strategy aims to enhance the cohesion and stability of the Emirati family by providing services and initiatives aligned with the UAE government's directions and the vision of the wise leadership for community development. The goal is to improve the quality of life for the UAE community.

This came as Sheikh Saif visited the premises of the Ministry of Community. During the visit, he met with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development. She explained the priorities and aspirations of the Ministry for the next stage, including priority services and projects that contribute to social development.

These initiatives are based on the values and principles adopted by the Ministry, reflecting its commitment to the directives of the wise leadership and the importance of the role of the family in achieving community development.

Sheikh Saif attended the "Emirati Family Values" session during his visit to the Ministry.

The session was part of the "Meeting Across Generations" initiative, which aims to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the Emirati family, as well as enhance social relationships among family members. This initiative also focuses on sustaining Emirati values and equipping future generations with the tools to preserve and uphold these values.

The "Emirati Family Values" session exemplifies the united and cohesive Emirati family, whose stability and sustainability originate from the home and the family unit. The UAE prioritises the reinforcement of social ties within the Emirati family fabric, emphasizing unity and interdependence among all family members and society as a whole. This approach aims to solidify historical roots, preserve national components and achievements, and provide a clear vision for the country's children and future generations.

The "Meeting Across Generations" initiative serves as a platform for sustainable community communication and dialogue. It brings together the wisdom of senior citizens, the aspirations of youth and future generations, and the expertise of specialists and consultants.

Through this platform, community issues are addressed to achieve sustainable development across all sectors and serve all segments of society. The initiative seeks to establish and strengthen moral and cultural principles, promote knowledge and experience transfer to youth, and encourage the active participation and creativity of senior citizens, thereby affirming their valuable position in society. (ANI/WAM)

