Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, met today to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, investment, tourism, and agriculture.

The discussions aimed to foster mutual benefits and support prosperity and development for both countries and their peoples.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail: Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Hindu Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, he welcomed the Ecuadorian President and once again congratulated him on his re-election, wishing him continued success in leading Ecuador towards greater progress and development.

The two leaders underscored their shared commitment to advancing cooperation and broadening the scope of their partnership in the coming years. They also highlighted the importance of leveraging opportunities to promote mutual growth.

Also Read | 'India Won't Be Represented at Highest-Level': Kremlin Confirms PM Narendra Modi To Skip Russia's May 9 Victory Day Celebrations.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and reaffirmed the importance of working towards peace and stability at both the regional and global levels in support of development and prosperity for all.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that relations between the UAE and Ecuador are witnessing significant progress, noting that both countries aim to achieve further growth, particularly in the economic sphere.

He added that the UAE is keen to deepen its economic partnerships with Latin American nations and has made significant strides in this regard, which in turn supports the development of UAE-Ecuador relations.

For his part, Daniel Noboa thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, reaffirming Ecuador's commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; and several senior officials. The meeting was also attended by members of the accompanying delegation of the visiting President, comprising ministers and high-ranking officials from Ecuador. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)