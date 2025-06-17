Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): In line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced the exemption of Iranian citizens currently in the UAE from all overstay fines.

This applies to both residents and visitors, regardless of their visa type.

Also Read | 'Gateway of Europe - the Migrant Crisis': DocuBay Drops Gripping Trailer on Europe's Migration Emergency (Watch Video).

This measure is a direct response to the exceptional circumstances in the region, aiming to alleviate the burden on individuals who have been unable to return to Iran due to airspace closures and flight suspensions.

While reaffirming its dedication to humanitarian considerations and its commitment to providing comprehensive support to all residents and visitors in the UAE, ICP calls upon those eligible for this exemption to register via the ICP Smart Services Platform or visit any customer happiness centre in the country. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Protests During US Visit; Overseas Pakistanis Call Him 'Mass Murderer' (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)