Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and Japan met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, for the first session of the Political, Diplomatic, and International Cooperation Subcommittee between the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. The meeting took place as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) launched last year.

The session was chaired by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Nagaoka Kansuke, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau of Japan.

"The relationship between the UAE and Japan is a historic and strategic one," said Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh. "Today's meeting provided an excellent opportunity to take stock of our strong bilateral ties and discuss ways to realize the shared ambitions of our two countries' leaders to substantively elevate this strategic partnership in the context of the CSPI."

Officials from both sides used the inaugural subcommittee meeting to explore opportunities for strengthening ties, through collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, energy technology, food security, and enhanced cooperation in R&D.

"The alignment of interests and the mutual desire to seize opportunities in various fields continues to be a driver of growth for our ambitious partnership that has transcended the traditional energy and trade domains," added Shihab Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

Participants in the consultations discussed regional developments and the UAE's upcoming Presidency of the United Nations Security Council. They also discussed a number of key issues, including Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, combating extremism, and both sides' shared commitment to non-proliferation.

The UAE and Japan also reaffirmed their shared commitment to addressing climate-related challenges in the lead-up to the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place in the UAE this November, as well as the G7 summit in Japan. (ANI/WAM)

