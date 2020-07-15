Tokyo, Jul 15 (AP) The launch of a United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter, already delayed two days, has been postponed further due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site.

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan, had already been postponed until Friday.

Also Read | India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

It was delayed further on Wednesday to an unspecified date, said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket.

The UAE mission team said on Twitter that the launch would occur later in July. Mitsubishi said it usually announces launches at least two days before the scheduled date.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh, Army Chief MM Naravane to Visit Ladakh on July 17 Amid India-China Border Stand-Off.

Mitsubishi launch official Keiji Suzuki said earlier this week that a postponement was possible because intermittent lightning and rain were forecast over the next few days.

Heavy rain has fallen for more than a week in large areas of Japan, triggering deadly mudslides and floods on the southern main island of Kyushu.

Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.

Hope carries three instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change and is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.

Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the US and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024. (AP) SCY SCY 07151702 NNNNing to Puri.

"Apart from this, there have been several collaborative efforts between British and the Indian healthcare systems, both in the public and the private sectors, in the areas of clinical research, vaccine development and exchange of best practices to manage COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The 44-year-old diplomat, who has previously been based in Brussels during his tenure in the European Union, believes Britain's exit from the EU and the pandemic-induced economic crisis will also throw up some opportunities within the India-UK sphere.

“As a result of the economic crisis due to the pandemic, there is going to be a spike in distressed assets in both economies. Identifying complementarities between the UK and India, catalysing mergers and acquisitions will be a significant measure required to protect jobs, improve sustainability of business and promote long-term value creation,” he said.

Reflecting upon the momentum and impetus provided by trade missions from the West Midlands region to India over the past three years, the diplomat expressed the hope that the region is firmly on India's investment map.

“I believe that the West Midlands region could be marketed better in India. London remains the preferred location for more than half of the Indian companies investing in the UK,” noted Puri.

“I strongly believe there is appetite and ample opportunity for Indian companies to do business in this region and vice-versa. Hopefully, the West Midlands India partnership (WMIP) will help to better broadcast opportunities which abound in this region,” he said.

The WMIP is a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' pushed forth by the Consulate of India in Birmingham, backed by both Indian and the UK governments, to attract jobs and tourists and promote two-way trade and investment.

The setting up of the 'Guru Nanak Chair', supported by the government of India, at the University of Birmingham to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith last November, and the India Institute launched at the university a year earlier are among some of the other legacies of Puri's UK posting.

“My vision and passion for India-UK collaborations and partnerships during my tenure in the UK has come to its fruition thanks to each and every individual and organisation that supported us. I hope the consulate will receive the continued support in the future and thereby help in strengthening India-UK relations,” he said.

The repatriation of Indian nationals stranded in the UAE to their home states will be Puri's foremost priorities as he takes up his new posting in Dubai later this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)