Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 8 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Economy announced on Thursday a new mechanism to enhance the protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) for creative works on digital platforms, and to provide a safe environment from violations for owners of exclusive rights, in line with the best international practices in this regard, in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The new mechanism focuses on addressing any violation of intellectual property rights, whether in literary works or multimedia content such as videos and raising awareness about the importance of respecting property rights when using various content display platforms.

Additionally, it aims to educate rights holders about the ministry's tools and services that help them protect their rights from infringement and piracy.

Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy, emphasised that the UAE, thanks to the wise leadership's directives, has placed great emphasis on developing intellectual property systems and legislation in line with the best global practices, and in line with the technological advancements witnessed worldwide.

The country has created a conducive and stimulating environment for creativity and innovation, becoming an ideal hub for attracting creators and innovators from around the world and supporting them in developing their ideas and pioneering projects.

Al Muaini stated, "The country has been keen on enhancing its efforts to increase the contribution of the creative economy to the national GDP, considering it a key driver of economic growth over the next fifty years. Today, we witness a new milestone in reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading destination for businesses and creative industries, through the announcement of a new mechanism by the Ministry of Economy, which will be implemented in collaboration with TDRA. This mechanism aims at immediately banning and blocking electronic sites that violate the rights of authors and creators and display their works across various platforms without obtaining permission for publication or broadcast."

During his speech at the press briefing, he announced the activation by the Ministry of Economy of the "InstaBlock" initiative, which was launched as part of the ministry's new intellectual property system initiatives last February.

The initiative involves the design and establishment of a centre in collaboration with relevant entities to monitor infringements on intellectual property rights on websites and block non-compliant sites to protect rights holders.

Through "InstaBlock," the ministry will provide an immediate service called "Live Ban" to receive complaints related to copyright infringement concerning live streaming online.

This will be facilitated by establishing a joint group between the ministry, the TDRA, and representatives of rights holders.

This group will work efficiently and continuously around the clock, ensuring the swift enforcement of legislation protecting intellectual property rights regarding these complaints.

He explained that the ministry was keen on launching the new mechanism in conjunction with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, as it is characterised by the production and showcasing of many creative and artistic works on digital platforms such as series, documentaries, entertainment programs, sports tournaments, and more. (ANI/WAM)

