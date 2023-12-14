Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI/WAM): Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), presented the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) with a Green Certificate.

The Green Certificate is presented by Moro Hub to companies and institutions hosted through its green data centres, reducing their carbon footprint. This certificate is a recognition of the efforts of GDRFA in choosing Moro Hub's green data centre to host its information data. It also acknowledges the commitment of GDRFA to global efforts to address climate change.

Also Read | US House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden As Republicans Rally Behind Investigation.

The certificate was presented by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri - Director General, GDRFA Dubai in the presence of several VIPs and other dignitaries from both parties.

On this occasion, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, "We work in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the journey of the digital transition of private and public enterprises. GDRFA has been one of our longest and most esteemed stakeholders and presenting them with the Green Certificate is a natural fit. Moro Hub's green data centre, which uses the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and others, supports the future of digital transition in Dubai by reshaping traditional practices with green methodologies. This helps in supporting the goal of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 per cent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and positions Dubai as a platform of innovation and smart technologies."

Also Read | US: Lawsuit Alleges Former Harvard Medical School Professor Merle Berger Used Own Sperm to Secretly Impregnate Patient.

"We are pleased to receive the Green Certificate. We believe that sustainability is a shared responsibility and by migrating our IT workloads to Moro Hub's green data centre, we not only enhance the efficiency and security of our operations but also play our part in building a sustainable future," said Lieutenant General Al Marri.

As organisations around the world continue to address the challenges of climate change, Moro Hub and GDRFA are striving to prioritise energy efficiency aligning with the UAE's vision for a greener and more sustainable future. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)