Dubai [UAE], November 20 (ANI/WAM): Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will kick off from November 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The co-located events are expected to attract over 10,000 visitors from more than 100 visiting countries.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt, Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will host over 490 exhibitors across four halls. Both events have grown by 50 per cent from last year, following record attendance numbers in 2022.

Also Read | Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft's New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member.

"Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East offer a gateway to the Middle East and Africa markets, and as a result, we are seeing a growing international presence every year," said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international trade event for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies, and school products. Now in its 12th edition, the show provides a platform for the global paper trade in the region. Paperworld Middle East will feature country pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkiye, and Jordan. Additionally, 80% of the products exhibited at the event are sustainable.

Also Read | Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong Lay Wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi Amid Second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue (Watch Video).

Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East complements the profile of Paperworld Middle East with four product categories: gifting, leather finished goods, lifestyle and baby and kids products. Exhibitors from 20 countries will showcase various gifting items during this year's edition.

The inaugural Paperworld Middle East Awards will take place on the first day of the event, celebrating excellence and innovation in the stationery, office supplies and paper product industry. The ceremony will present ten categories including 'Stationery Product of the Year', 'Best Eco-friendly Product of the Year' and the 'Lifetime Achievement Award'.

The knowledge-sharing platform Hub Forum will return for another year, providing the latest updates from an ever-evolving industry and connecting experts, thought leaders, and key players in the paper, stationery, office supply, and gift sectors. Held on the first two days of Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, the Hub Forum will offer a full programme of impactful sessions discussing the E-commerce, digital and sustainable trends shaping the industry's future.

On the opening day of Paperworld Middle East, the show's new "Signature Canvas" feature will see three well-known artists working together to create a distinctive piece of art to be donated to a local charity in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)