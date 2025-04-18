World News | UAE Participates in Meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on Meteorology and Climate

Cairo [Egypt], April 18 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology and climate, which was held Thursday at the HQ of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in the presence of Arab meteorological agencies' representatives.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organisation, who led the UAE delegation, said during the meeting that the Arab region faces significant challenges, foremost of which is the accelerating trend of rising temperatures exceeding the global average.

This has led to an increase in the frequency of extreme weather phenomena, in addition to the severe water scarcity facing the region that threatens Arab economies, he added.

The Arab region has incurred economic losses estimated at about $60 billion as a result of droughts, earthquakes, and floods, along with significant human losses, he said, citing UN reports on this score. (ANI/WAM)

