Baku [Azerbaijan], March 3 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the UAE's high-level delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council. The meetings were inaugurated by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with several ministers of energy, oil and gas, senior officials and government representatives from 23 countries, over 10 international organisations and 44 companies participating.

In his opening speech, the Azerbaijani President described the SGC, which has been operational for three years, as a success story, especially as it is one of Eurasia's vital infrastructure projects, stressing its role in boosting energy security and promoting cooperation.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Mazrouei and his accompanying delegation, which included Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, met with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the UAE-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economy, Trade and Technical Cooperation, and Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, to discuss their countries' cooperation across all sectors, especially in the economic, energy, renewable energy and energy security fields.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure stressed that what unites the UAE and Azerbaijan is a deep-rooted and expansive relationship that goes beyond trade and economic cooperation, as it enjoys the support of the leaderships of the two countries, and is underpinned by a shared vision to ensure a prosperous future built on renewable energy and sustainable development.

The UAE delegation included senior officials representing government agencies and the private sector, including the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Masdar, ADNOC and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA). (ANI/WAM)

