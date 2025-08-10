Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the recent signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During a phone call, Al Nahyan expressed his sincere hope for the agreement to usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries and enhance peace and stability in the Caucasus region for the benefit of all its peoples.

Also Read | US-Russia Summit: Ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Meet in Alaska, Vice President JD Vance Says 'America Seeking Ukrainian Conflict End on Current Frontlines'.

He affirmed that the UAE remains committed to supporting dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and prosperity for all.

For his part, Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation to the President for the UAE's concerted diplomatic efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and security regionally and globally.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Navies of India and Pakistan To Carry Out Drills in the Arabian Sea From August 11, NOTAMs Issued.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to reinforce bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy and investment, as well as other areas that serve common interests and contribute to both countries' development-focused aims. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)