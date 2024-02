Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 17 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is set to host the 31st UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Classic Series, which comprises 4 main competitions, this Saturday, February 17.

Taking centre stage is the highly anticipated UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Category 1) race.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Inserts Button Batteries into His Penis for 'Sexual Gratification', Hospitalised.

The series' significance has been amplified by the recent directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who generously increased the prize pool to a staggering AED4.5 million.

The evening will also include competitions for the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Listed), the Liwa Oasis Race (Category 2), and the first round of the Arab Triple Crown (Listed). (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Jolts the Country, No Casualties Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)