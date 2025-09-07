Abu Dhabi [UAE] September 6 (ANI/WAM): In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Joint Operations Command continues to operate relief planes to Afghanistan.

Today, a plane took off carrying 40 tonnes of food and shelter materials to support and assist those affected by the earthquake that struck the eastern regions of the country.

Additionally, the UAE President has directed the operation of an urgent humanitarian aid ship loaded with food, shelter, and medical supplies, in support of the friendly Afghan people and to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake.

The Joint Operations Command team began their mission in Afghanistan immediately upon their arrival last Wednesday to support and assist those affected by the earthquake.

These efforts are part of the immediate relief response provided by the UAE to those affected by natural disasters and various crises, and an embodiment of the country's constant keenness to provide a helping hand and assistance to those in need around the world. (ANI/WAM)

