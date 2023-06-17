Saint Petersburg [Russia], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met separately with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in which the UAE is participating as the guest of honour for the current year.

The RAK Ruler discussed with Russian officials the prospects for boosting cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation, as well as a range of economic, investment, and trade issues.

Also Read | 9 in 1,000 Indians Use Antidepressants, Elon Musk Finds List of Countries With Low and High Consumption of Antidepressants ‘Interesting’.

Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, attended the two meetings.

Sheikh Saud is leading the UAE's delegation to the international event, which has been held here since 1997 and is attended by many heads of state, senior government officials, business executives, specialists, and members of regional and international economic groups and organisations. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Greece: Not an Unexpected Tragedy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)