Ajman [UAE], November 22 (ANI): Former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani joined an roundtable discussion hosted by Chairman of Ajman Government Executive Council Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between India and the United Arab Emirates at Ajman on Friday.

The roundtable, titled India-UAE Synergies: Exploring Strategic Market Opportunities in India, was held at Sheikh Rashid's residence and brought together prominent business leaders and investors from the UAE.

The event was designed to foster dialogue on economic collaboration between the two nations, with discussions revolving around India's rapid socio-economic transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the immense opportunities it presents for UAE-based Indian-origin businesses and investors.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi remarked, "The UAE and India share an enduring partnership that has grown stronger with time, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared ambitions. This roundtable serves as a platform to explore the vast potential of this relationship, particularly in sectors like technology, renewable energy, and education, where collaboration can drive meaningful change."

Sheikh Rashid emphasised the importance of fostering innovation and strategic partnerships to achieve shared goals.

As part of the event, moderator Ashwin Fernandes presented Sheikh Rashid with a copy of his book, "MODIALOGUE: Conversations for a Viksit Bharat and Executive Director - Africa, Middle East, and South Asia" exploring PM Modi's transformative governance. The book highlights Modi's vision as articulated through his Mann Ki Baat radio program, drawing connections to global principles of inclusivity and development.

Reflecting on the India-UAE partnership, Smriti Irani said, "India and the UAE have always shared a unique relationship rooted in history and shared values. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is a rising economic power and a beacon of innovation and progress. MODIALOGUE encapsulates this story, and events like these foster the collaboration needed to take our partnership to new heights."

The event featured key Indian-origin UAE business leaders and investors, including Founder and CEO of Idea Spice, Sajith Ansar; Board Member of Dana Group, Ruchi Dana; Founder of Cocoona Clinics, Sanjay Parashar; Chairman of Nikai Group, Paras Shahdadpuri; Founder and President of Thumbay Group, Moideen Thumbay; Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Shamsheer Vayalil; and Chairman of Apparel Group Nilesh Ved.

In his remarks, Fernandes highlighted the shared vision of India and the UAE. "India's transformation is an inspiring narrative of progress, resilience, and inclusivity. The UAE has been a key partner in this journey, and this roundtable underscores our shared goals for a prosperous future," he said.

This roundtable in Ajman marks another milestone in the India-UAE partnership, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines the relationship between the two nations. The event's success reinforces the importance of mutual dialogue in unlocking new opportunities and building bridges between two dynamic economies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)