Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing at a mosque in the city of Homs in central Syria, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack, and to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

