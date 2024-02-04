Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police welcomed tactical team leaders from various countries around the world who arrived in the UAE to participate in the UAE SWAT Challenge.

During their visit, they were briefed on the most prominent police services and initiatives aimed at enhancing security and working towards the happiness of community members.

Also Read | Hage Geingob Dies: Namibian President Passes Away at 82 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis.

The SWAT leaders visited the General Department of Criminal Investigation, where they listened to explanations about the various police services provided by both the Tourist Police Department and the Anti-Cyber Crimes Department, which are aimed at promoting community happiness and enhancing security and safety.

Additionally, the SWAT leaders toured the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, where they were introduced to the patrol management and monitoring and dispatch system, which fulfils Dubai Police's goal of rapid response to reports and distress calls. They also learned about the "Smart Security" prediction system, which relies on big data analytics, a first of its kind in the region.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Robust Economy, Safety and Security of Citizens, Southern Border Crisis; What Do Indian-American Voters Want.

The SWAT team leaders then proceeded to the Smart Police Station (SPS) at the Dubai Police HQ, where they were briefed on the services provided to the public in a smart and round-the-clock manner, without any human intervention. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)