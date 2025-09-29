Kigali [Rwanda], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Tadej Pogacar, for the second time in as many years, won the UCI World Championships Road Race, ensuring that UAE Team Emirates-XRG will have the rainbow jersey for another year. The Slovenian went alone with 66km to go, and would not be caught before the line.

Hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, the 2025 Road Race drew impressive crowds and the finishing circuit only enhanced the spectacle. With tough climbs, cobbles to be dealt with, and the sport's most hallowed prize up for grabs, the racing lived up to all expectations.

Also Read | Typhoon Bualoi: 11 Dead, 33 Wounded and 13 Still Missing in Cyclonic Storm in Vietnam.

Pogacar put his opponents under immense pressure with over 100km to go, with only his trade teammates Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso able to hack the pace. The three riders powered away from the peloton and showed their class on Kigali's defining climb.

Pogacar secured victory with a time of 6:21:20 hours, followed by Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who finished 1:28 minutes behind, and Irishman Ben Healy, who came in 2:16 minutes later. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Has Erika Kirk Launched Dating App 'Faith and Fellowship' After Charlie Kirk's Death and Is She Using It? Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake Claims.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)