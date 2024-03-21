Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): TRENDS Research and Advisory has released a new study in English, entitled "Pioneering Future: The Integral Role of Women in Shaping AI."

The study, conducted by Noor Al Mazrouei, Head of AI and Future Studies Department at Trends, highlights the exceptional contributions of women to AI.

Also Read | Giorgia Meloni Deepfake Porn Videos Uploaded on Internet, Italy PM Seeks Over USD 100,000 From Accused Father-Son Duo in Damages.

The study examines the profiles of female leaders in cutting-edge AI research, such as Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science at Stanford University and the founder of the Stanford AI Lab, and Andrea Gallego, professor of robotics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Pioneers are demonstrating a commitment to building more inclusive and ethical AI systems, and their areas of work span diverse areas, such as healthcare and education, with a focus on addressing real-world challenges.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Missile Attack on Kyiv; Several Residential Buildings Damaged (Watch Videos).

The study provides concrete examples of women's contributions to the development of AI applications, such as customised learning tools, that meet the individual needs of students and contribute to bridging the educational gap.

These endeavours demonstrate a commitment to providing high-quality education for all, regardless of their background.

The study stated that although women make up only 22 per cent of global AI professionals, they are actively contributing to leading the field.

The report highlights revolutionary projects led by women, such as Brain 2030, which aims to simulate the human brain.

These projects demonstrate the power of women to make a radical difference in AI.

The study concluded by emphasising that the transformative impact of women in AI is not limited to engaging in technical expertise; they are a catalyst for groundbreaking progress, guaranteeing a future for AI that is as inclusive as it is revolutionary. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)