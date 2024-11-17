Manama [Bahrain], November 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE national women's sailing team won four medals at the conclusion of the first Arab Women's Sailing Championship, which wrapped up yesterday (Saturday) in Manama, with participation from eight teams.

The UAE topped the overall rankings with four medals, including two golds won by Marwa Al Hammadi, and two silvers, one by Kamelia Al Qubaisi and the other by Madiya Al Neyadi.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, affirmed that this achievement reflects the tremendous efforts made by the federation under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, as well as the collaborative work and coordination with the marine clubs.

The first Arab Women's Sailing Championship was organised by the Bahrain Maritime Sports Association in collaboration with the Arab Sailing Federation. (ANI/WAM)

