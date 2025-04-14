New Delhi, April 14: Hero MotoCorp has launched its new motorcycle in India, the Hero Glamour OBD-2B, with some internal changes. The bike is OBD-2B compliant, which means it will offer more fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The 2025 Hero Glamour bike has a similar design to the brand, but it has slight changes. The technical specifications are the same.

Hero Glamour 2025 model is launched in India at INR 86,698 ex-showroom price. The company has launched various models with disc and drum brake options. The disc brake variant is available in the following colours - Techno Blue Matt Black, Candy Blazing Red and Black Metallic Silver. On the other hand, the drum brake version is available in an additional Black-Sports Red option. 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at INR 16.90 Lakh With New Colours and OBD2-B Compliance; Check Specifications and Features of Suzuki's Superbike.

2025 Hero Glamour Specifications and Features

2025 Hero Glamour complies with OBD-2B norms, which is the biggest change in the model. In terms of engine, the motorcycle continues to have a 124.7cc air-cooled engine that is capable of producing 10.39 bhp power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. The Hero Glamour's engine is mated with a five-speed gearbox. It has 18-inch alloy wheels with telescopic forks and five-step pre-load adjustable dual springs. The motorcycle has a 10-litre tank and has a 123 kg kerb weight. 2025 Hero Splendor Plus Launched in India With New Body Graphics, Same Design; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Hero’s Popular Motorcycle Brand.

Design-wise, the 2025 Hero Glamour OBD-2B offers a simple look with an LED headlamp, digital console, hazard lamp, taillights, and an indicator showing real-time fuel consumption. It also has hazard lamps and a USB charging port. The 2025 Hero Glamour OBD-2B with disc brake is INR 90,689, and the drum brake variant is INR 86,898. The 2025 Hero Glamour with disc brake costs INR 88,698; for drum brake, customers must pay INR 84,698. The bike received a price hike of INR 2,000 with these new changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).