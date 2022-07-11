London [UK], July 11 (ANI): UK Foreign Minister, Lizz Truss on Sunday launched a bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the conservative party and prime minister, said a local media report.

Truss, 46 is widely seen as one of the potential contenders for the leader of the Conservative Party.

Also Read | UAE-Based Billionaire Yussuf Ali's Lulu Group Enters Uttar Pradesh With Supermarket; Group’s Expansive Hypermarket To Open for Public in Lucknow From July 11.

Notably, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had cut short her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia to return to London. Moreover, the number of candidates grew to 11 shortly after her announcement as MP Rehman Chishti followed suit with his own candidacy.

Johnson resigned on Thursday following a dramatic cabinet revolt over his scandal-hit leadership, but he will stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new Tory leader is elected.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Opposition Parties Agree To Form All-Party Interim Government After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation.

Almost 30 UK government officials, including key figures like UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have submitted their resignations over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

A total of 58 ministers quit the government following an ethics scandal which ultimately forced the UK premier to resign.Johnson agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country.

"Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said in a letter to Johnson. "You must do the right thing and go now."

Johnson, 58, managed to remain in power for almost three years, despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.

However, Johnson could continue to remain in office until October when the Conservative party meets for its annual conference so that his replacement is found. Conventionally, when a Conservative leader resigns, they give the party time to hold a thorough leadership contest.

Former minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak too anounced his bid to become the next Prime Minister of Britain on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)