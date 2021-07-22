London [UK], July 22 (ANI): The UK government said on Wednesday that it will back the National Health Service (NHS) by providing a 3 per cent salary uplift to health workers in full accordance with recommendations of NHS independent pay review bodies.

"NHS staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists in England will receive a 3 per cent pay rise backdated to April 2021 after the government accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body and the Review Body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration," the statement read.

The NHS staff has 45,300 more workers in 2021 compared to 2020 to fight the pandemic, the UK government added.

UK Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.

"We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I am pleased to accept them in full, with a 3 per cent pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters," Javid said in the statement.

Earlier this week, the UK lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. The number of fully vaccinated adults stands at 69 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)