New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): In a significant show of commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, Catherine West, the UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, arrived in India for a two-day visit.

Her visit, aimed at deepening the UK's engagement with India, comes at a time when both nations are keen on fostering closer cooperation in various sectors including climate, technology, education, and development, an official press release by the British High Commission stated.

West's discussions with senior Indian ministers will centre on driving forward growth and strengthening the enduring partnership between the two countries.

Minister West's visit builds upon the UK's ambition to unlock the full potential of its relationship with India, following the Foreign Secretary's visit in July. She is expected to meet with senior Indian officials, including those at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, to reinforce the UK's dedication to strengthening ties.

West will also highlight the UK's efforts to negotiate a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty, aiming to further enhance the trade and investment landscape between the two countries, stated the press release.

In her remarks, Minister West expressed her excitement at visiting India for the first time in her official capacity. "I am delighted to be visiting India for the first time as Minister for the Indo-Pacific. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India is a vital partner. My visit reaffirms the UK's commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with India and to driving forward greater growth and prosperity for both our nations," she said.

During her visit, West will also focus on strengthening the cultural connection between the UK and India. At an education roundtable hosted by the British Council, she will explore the shared "living bridge" between the two nations, which includes over 1.7 million people of Indian heritage in the UK.

This cultural exchange spans areas such as education, food, sports, and more, the press release stated.

As part of her cultural engagement, she will visit the Jama Masjid in Delhi, learning about its architectural and historical significance. (ANI)

